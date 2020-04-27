Military kill 89 bandits, recover arms, ammunition in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military has said that it troops of Sector 9 Operation Hadarin Daji, has killed 89 bandits in Zamfara state.

The military in a statement at the weekend, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said the troops were supported by 35 Battalion and Quick Response Group of 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, adding that two helicopter gun ships of the Nigerian Air Force, personnel of Nigeria Police Force and elements of Nigerien Army, all helped in killing the bandits.

He said items recover included; arms and ammunition along Gidan Jaja in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“During the operation, 89 bandits were neutralized and uncomfirmed number escaped with gunshot wounds. Items recovered include: 19 AK 47 rifles, 1 PKT machine gun,9 magazines, 167 rounds of 7.62 (Special), one dane gun and one locally made pistol were recovered. There was no loss of troops or equipment on our side.

“Additionally, 322 rustled cows, 77 motorcycles and 9 cell phones were recovered. Five kidnapped victims comprising 3 females and 2 males were rescued. The bandits camps were cleared by troops. Formal handover of kidnapped victims and rustled cows will be carried out following due process.

“The Chief Defence Staff hereby congratulates the Troops for this commendable feat.”

