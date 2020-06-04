Military kill 3 BHT/ISWAP top commanders, 72 members

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military has revealed that 3 top BHT/ISWAP Commanders and 72 members were killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, listed the names of the commanders to include;

Manzar Halid, Amir Abu Fatima and Nicap among others.

The statement added that some of the commanders were wounded with narrow chances of survival.

“They include; Abu Jamratu AL-Naweer, Kaka Bana and Tareta Babakari.”

Enenche said the operations followed Boko Haram terrorists’ failed attack on troops’ location at Banki Junction and Response Area Firgi within the 7 Division Strike Group.

“Consequently, troops of Operation Lafiya DOle carried out a counter attack against the terrorists on the 26th of May 2020. After the attack , human intelligence confirmed the death of some high ranking Commanders of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of the Boko Haram terrorist’ group.

“Equally, a large number of their equipment including gun trucks, motorcycles and bicycles were destroyed by troops in collaboration with the Air Task Force during BHT/ISWAP fighters withdrawal which was in disarray.

“Furthermore, credible information indicate that the BHT/ISWAP camp is in chaos and presently unable to conduct any offensive due to heavy losses. Additionally, the blockade of their spy routes, networks, crossing points and logistics supplies had further crippled the terrorists and limited their freedom of movement and action to the advantage of own troops.

“Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff, congratulates the gallant troops for their resilience, courage and dedication to ending the North East security challenge. The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria hereby encourages all troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to sustain the onslaught against the terrorists.”

