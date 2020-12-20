Military kill 2 bandits in Benue

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops have killed 2 bandits’ in Benue State and arrested one other.

The military in a statement issued on Sunday by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the operations took place on16 December 2020, when the troops acted on credible intelligence on identified hideout of some of late Gana’s militia gang members in parts of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

He said the troops conducted a dawn raid on the criminals’ location at Adangbe Village in Mbacher Council Ward of the Local Government Area. “The superior firepower of the troops forced the armed bandits to flee in disarray. However, as troops engaged the criminals in a hot pursuit, 2 of them were neutralized, while another was arrested by the gallant troops.

“During the encounter, 3 locally made rifles l, 21 rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition as well as other items including a motorcycle were recovered by the troops. The arrested one has been handed over to the Police for further action.”

