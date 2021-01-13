Military fighter jet kills several BHT, destroys 3 gun trucks

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) operating in Mainok in Borno State, and destroyed 3 gun trucks.

The military in a statement issued on Wednesday, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the air operation was executed on 12 January 2021, sequel to intelligence reports indicating that the BHTs, in several gun trucks, were traversing the Jakana-Mainok axis of the State.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force scrambled NAF helicopter gunships to engage the convoy of BHT gun trucks and logistics vehicles. The helicopters delivered accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the destruction of 3 of the BHT vehicles, some of which were seen engulfed in flames. Several of the terrorists were also eliminated in the process.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...