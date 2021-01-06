Military fighter jet eliminate several BHT, destroy 2 gun trucks in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, eliminated several Biko Haram terrorists and destroyed 2 gun trucks along the Wamdeo-Chul axis in the Southern part of Borno State.

The military in a statement issued on Wednesday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said the feat was achieved on 5 January 2021, as the Air Task Force scrambled Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to provide close air support as troops repelled the terrorists, who attempted to breach the 2 locations.

“Upon sighting the NAF helicopter gunships, the terrorists, mounted on guntrucks and motorcycles, attempted to beat a hasty retreat whilst firing at the attack aircraft.

However, they were hit by the helicopters’ barrage of rocket and cannon fire, which resulted in the immobilization of 2 of the gun trucks, one of which was seen engulfed in flames.

Several of the terrorists were also neutralized in the attack, while a few others were mopped-up as the helicopters continued to strafe the fleeing insurgents. “

