Military drills boreholes for communities in Benue, Plateau

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

As part of Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities, the Nigerian Military has constructed boreholes for communities in Benue and Plateau state.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke carried out the projects.

“These include the provision of borehole to a Fulani community at Miyango and construction of school in Pashu community of Plateau State.

“Equally, Operation Whirl Stroke has drilled three new boreholes at Guma LGA of Benue State.”

“From the foregoing, peace is gradually returning to the troubled locations in the North-Central zone of the country, while the confidence of the local populace is being enhanced.

He added that farmers are gradually returning to their farms as a result of troops’ patrols in the hinterlands to deny armed herdsmen, rustlers and other criminals, freedom of action.

“In addition, the ongoing CIMIC activities is fostering the much desired Civil-Military Cooperation between troops and the local populace.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...