Military dismantled illegal refining sites in Delta

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Navy Ship Delta, from 18 June, to 2nd July 2020, dismantled illegal refining sites in Delta.

Speaking yesterday at the Defence headquarters, Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said “the sites were observed to have been reactivated with 6 ovens, 5 surface metal storage tanks and 5 dug out pits laden with about 57,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO and 649. 1 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil.

“These sites are located around Otumara Community in Warri South West, Burutu and Bomadi LGAs of Delta State. Troops also arrested 2 suspects. The suspects have been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and prosecution.

Similarly, he said subsidiary Operation Calm Waters and Operation Swift Response (OSR) seized 135 bags of 50 kg foreign parboiled rice and arrested boats involved in smuggling activities amongst others.

“These operations were conducted based on credible intelligence with the combined teams of OSR and Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) strike force.

“These successes recorded have drastically reduced the smuggling of contrabands into the country especially from the South-South axis.”

