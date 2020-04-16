Military destroy illegal refining sites in Delta, nabs 3 wooden boats

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Nigerian Military yesterday said its Navy Ship Delta, immobilises 3 illegal refining sites in Delta State.

The military in a statement issued by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the operation took place after discovery that some illegal refineries that were dismantled on Bennett Island in Feb 20 had been reactivated. “Nigerian Navy Ship Delta in conjunction with an Ocean Marine Service (OMS) surveillance crew deployed 2 swamp buggies to the Island for anti-illegal bunkering/Crude Oil Theft (COT) operations. The team commenced swamp buggy operations at the illegal refining sites and deactivated 24 ovens, 35 receivers, 25 surface metal storage tanks and covered one dug out pit.

“Additionally, on 8 Apr 20, the team located another illegal refining site at Bennett Island. During the operation, 14 ovens, 20 receivers and 21 surface metal storage tanks were dismantled. Similarly, on 10 Apr 20, the combined team of NNS Delta and OMS surveillance crew commenced the swamp buggy operation at Bennett Island in Warri South LGA of Delta State. The team located an illegal refining site and deactivated 4 ovens, 14 surface metal storage tanks and 5 coolers. Furthermore, the team discovered an illegal valve connection along the Trans-Forcados pipeline suspected to have been connected by pipeline vandals. The valve and associated fittings were disconnected and recovered to the OMS Houseboat at Yeye.”

He added that Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder on 8 Apr 20, while on patrol located an illegal refining site in Alakiri around Okirika general area of Rivers State.

“The site had approximately 20,000 litres of illegally refined AGO. The site and products were impounded while no arrest was made as the operators of the illegal refining site fled on sighting the patrol team.

“Similarly, on 7 Apr 20, Forward Operating Base ESCRAVOS team intercepted 2 wooden boats without engines controlled by one fibre boat powered by a 40HP engine along Banga Village Creek, Opuedebubor, Warri South West LGA, Delta State. The wooden boats were laden with about 3,000 litres of product suspected to be illegally refined AGO, packaged in polyethylene bags. Consequently, the boats were towed to a safe place and impounded. Same day, the team visited a reactivated Illegal Refining Site (IRS) along Opuedebubor Creek behind Banga Village in Warri South West LGA Delta State. The site had 14 refining units, 24 metal storage tanks, 15 metal drums and 12 dugout pits. Cumulatively, the IRS had about 400,000 litres of AGO, 2,201 barrels of crude oil and 25,000 litres of DPK respectively. The site was deactivated while the 40HP outboard engine recovered along Banga Village Creek was taken to the Base.”