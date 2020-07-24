Military commissions various projects in Benue, Plateau

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military has commissioned various projects in Benue and plateau state.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while addressing newsmen on the activities of the military in the country, Major General John Enenche, Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

the projects were meant to promote Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC).

He said the projects under Defence Headquarters led operations were commissioned in Operations Whirl Stroke and Safe Corridor areas of responsibility.

“These include: boreholes in Guma LGA of Benue State, one block of 5 classrooms renovated in Kpasho village and a borehole each at Nkindero village in Irigwe and Gagaule village a Fulani community, all in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.”

