Military commissions PHC in Plateau

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Headquarters of Operation Safe Haven on 17 September 2020, commissioned a Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) renovated by the Defence Headquarters in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the PHC was part of Civil Military Cooperation activities in the general state.

The statement added that “on the same day the Defence Headquarters medical team in conjunction with Headquarters Operation Safe Haven medical team conducted a 2-day medical outreach at Makuru Primary School in Ikulu chiefdom of Zangon-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“Additionally, Headquarters Operation Safe Haven fostered several stakeholders meetings in various parts of Plateau and Kaduna states. Areas covered include: Bokkos, Bassa, Mangu, Jos, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State, as well as Jama’a and Zangon-Kataf Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.”

