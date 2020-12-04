Military commissions Clinic, donates items to Kaduna school

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said it has commissioned a Clinic and donates items to a secondary school in Kaduna.

Speaking yesterday while giving update on the Military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said on 27 November 2020, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN commissioned a renovated Clinic at Sabon Kaura village in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He added that on 26 November 2020, the Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN presented TVs, DSTVs, tables and chairs to Government Secondary School Gidan Waya in Jama’a Local Government Area of the state.

Enenche, said the activities were part of non-kinetic activities of the Defence Headquarters, to cement ties between the military and the communities.

He further said that a stakeholders’ peace meeting was held at the Headquarters of Sector 3 in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on 28 November 2020 as part of measures to curtail incessant kidnapping, illegal mining, and farm encroachment among other security challenges.

“Members were urged to avail timely and credible information on activities of criminal elements to Operation SAFE HAVEN. In attendance were various leaders and other stakeholders of Irigwe, Rukuba, Berom, Afisere, Fulanis and Jarawa.”

