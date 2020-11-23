Military arrest wanted bandits’ informant in Zamfara, kidnap kingpin in Katsina

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of Forward Operating Base Kwatarkwashi arrested one Shafiu Suleman, a wanted bandit’s informant at Kwatarkwashi Market.

The military in a statement issued on Monday by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was the mastermind of recent kidnapping of some locals within Kwatarkwashi district of Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“Furthermore, following distress call on presence of suspected bandits at Gidan Ruwa along Rukudawa axis of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State on 22 November 2020, troops swiftly responded and pursued the bandits as they fled on sighting the approaching troops. However, one bandit was neutralised, while one AK 47 rifle and one magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered. Equally, 2 bandits were arrested in the process.

“In a similar development, following credible intelligence reports, troops on 22 November 2020, arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The suspect who has been on the wanted list is presently in custody for further action.”

