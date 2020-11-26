Military arrest 36 suspected cultists in Jos

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops of operation SAFE HAVEN, between 19 and 23 November 2020, arrested 36 suspected cultists in Jos metropolis.

Speaking on Thursday, in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country, Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the arrest followed an upsurge of cultist-related activities in Jos metropolis.

He said the cultists hideouts raided included those at; at Jenta Adamu, Rukuba road and West of Mines in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Others are; the Amusement/Wildlife parks in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The meticulously executed raid operations resulted in the arrest of 36 suspects (including some suspected illegal miners) and the recovery of one locally fabricated pistol, 5 wooden saw blades, and a large amount of substances suspected to Cannabis Sativa, amongst other items.

“Furthermore, on 23 November 2020, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN, acting on a tip-off arrested a notorious bandit, one Mallam Usaini Mohammed who was recuperating at Mainasara clinic in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The suspect fled with gunshot wounds following an encounter with troops during a foiled armed robbery at Saminaka earlier in July 2020. A similar tip-off also led to the arrest of another group of 3 armed robbers at their hideout at Dogo village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on same day.”

