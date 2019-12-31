Military armoured tank razed by fire in Yobe

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

Residents in Damaturu in Yobe State were yesterday thrown into fear following sounds of explosions from unknown direction.

However, it was gathered that the explosion was from a military armoured tank that caught fire, reason being an alleged electrical fault.

The Spokesman for the Operation Lafiya Dole, Sector 11, Captain Njoka Irabor who confirmed the incident, described it as very unfortunate.

He however, called on residents to go about their normal businesses saying the explosions were not attacks from insurgents.