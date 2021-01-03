Military airstrikes down 2 more terrorists’ hideouts, eliminate scores

Share This





















The Nigerian military said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has knocked down more terrorists’ hideouts, killing scores in two locations in Borno.

The military in a statement issued on Sunday, by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General, John Enenche, said the attacks were conducted on Saturday at Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari communities in Borno.

Enenche said the Air Task Force employed an appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships based on credible intelligence.

He said the intelligence revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists had established camps within the two settlements where they store their logistics as well as plan and launch attacks.

According to him, overhead Kote Kura, a settlement in Bama area, the NAF attack aircraft engaged scores of terrorists observed in the target area.

“The attack led to the neutralisation of several of them as well as the destruction of structures and logistics stores, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.

“In the same vein, at Bulama Isamari, within the Timbuktu Traingle, the NAF aircraft took turns in engaging the target, scoring accurate hits which equally resulted in the neutralisation of several terrorists,” he said.

