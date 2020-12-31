Military air strike kills several ISWAP terrorists in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and destroyed their hideouts at 1Km North of Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

The Military in a statement issued on Thursday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on 30 December 2020, after series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the location, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, was being used as staging area where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.

“Accordingly, the ATF dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location in successive passes. The attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target area, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the ISWAP fighters while some survivors were seen fleeing the scene. Consequently, the fleeing ISWAP survivors were hit by second rockets and subsequently moped up.”

