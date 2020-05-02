Military air strike kills several Boko Haram terrorists, destroys logistics facilities in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Armed Forces of Nigeria, yesterday said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, at the weekend neutralized some Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed some of their logistics facilities at Parisu in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the air strike, which was executed as a precursor to further air and ground operations, was conducted after intelligence reports revealed that the terrorists had resumed use of the settlement as a staging area to launch attacks against nearby troops’ locations.

“Recent aerial surveillance missions had also shown significant terrorist activities in the area whilst identifying some compounds housing the fighters and their logistics items.

“Consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched its fighter jets to attack the location. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets, while taking turns to engage the target area, scored accurate bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.”

