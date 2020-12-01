Military air strike kills several BHT leaders, destroy hideouts in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed some dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) leaders and neutralized several of their fighters in separate air strikes executed in the Sambisa Forest area as well as at a settlement about 1.7 Km East of Yale, both in Borno State.

The military in a statement issued on Tuesday, by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the air raids were undertaken yesterday, 30 November 2020.

He said the raids took place after credible Human Intelligence reports and series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that some of the BHTs that carried out recent attacks against innocent civilians were harboured in makeshift structures under the dense vegetation of the Sambisa Forest while others were tracked to the settlement East of Yale.

“Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the 2 locations. The attack aircraft, while taking turns to engage the targets, delivered lethal bomb and rocket strikes, resulting in the destruction of some of the structures as well as the killing of several terrorists.”

