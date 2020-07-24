Military air strike kills several BHT/ISWAP terrorists, destroy camps in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole from 17 to 23 July, 2020, killed several BHT/ISWAP commanders and destroyed their camps.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while addressing newsmen on the activities of the military in the country, Major General John Enenche, Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters said

the operation was based on Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions as well as sustained air offensive operations.

Enenche, specifically said on 15 July 2020, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole launched coordinated air offensives on terrorists’ camp at Ngwuri Gana Village, along Gulumba Gana – Kumshe axis in the Northern part of Borno State.

He said that the massive air strikes led to the destruction of the terrorists’ camp while several terrorists were neutralized.

“Meanwhile, between 17 and 20 June 2020, the Land Component of Operation Lafiya Dole, successfully conducted intelligence-based clearance operations that dealt devastating blows on the BHT/ISWAP terrorist elements in some parts of the North East.

“The operations led to the neutralization of 6 BHT members attempting to cross from the Cameroon Border towards Sambisa Axis in Borno State. Caches of arms and ammunition and other items were recovered, while several insurgents surrendered.”.

