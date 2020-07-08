Military air strike kills several BHT/ISAWP members, destroy gun truck

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, have killed several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs)/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on Tuesday.

The Military in a statement issued on Wednesday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the terrorists’ attempted to breach Gubio in the Northern part of Borno State.

He said several terrorists were neutralized and a gun truck destroyed by the combined efforts of the land and air forces who overpowered the BHTs with their superior firepower.

“During the encounter, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets were scrambled to the location. The ISR aircraft spotted the terrorists in their gun trucks and vectored the jets to engage them, neutralizing one of the gun trucks and its occupants. The ISR aircraft continued to provide situational awareness as the ground troops engaged the terrorists on the ground, inflicting further casualties on the terrorists.”

