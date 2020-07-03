Military air strike kills several BHT in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has obliterated a Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) meeting venue, along with other structures, and neutralized several of their fighters at Mainyakare on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The military in a statement issued on Friday, by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters, said the air interdiction mission was executed on 2 July 2020, to mark the launch of subsidiary Operation Long Reach II, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions had established that a prominent building in the middle of the settlement was being used as a meeting venue, where the terrorists plan and launch attacks as well as house some of their fighters.

“Consequently, the ATF dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to attack the location. The first jet in the first wave of attack recorded a precision bomb strike on the designated target, completely destroying it. Other compounds, which were also designated for destruction, were taken out by subsequent passes of the NAF fighter jets. Many of the BHTs were also killed as a result of the air strikes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...