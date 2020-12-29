Military air strike kills several BHT in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE killed several Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

The military in a statement issued on Tuesday by Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the latest feat was achieved on 28 December 2020, at the ‘S’ Region in the heart of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The air strike, which was executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets, was carried out after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed that the terrorists responsible for recent attacks in the Southern part of Borno and Northern part of Adamawa State had originated from the location.

“Accordingly, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the target area in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of their structures and logistics stores, including a suspected anti-aircraft gun station as the terrorists fired at the NAF aircraft. Several insurgents were also neutralized in the process.”

