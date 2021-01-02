Military air strike kills several BHT, destroy logistics store in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has eliminated several Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed their structures and logistics store in Borno State.

The military in a statement issued on Saturday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the feat was achieved on 1 January 2021, at Mana Waji in Borno State where the BHTs set up a new settlement.

“The air strikes, which were executed employing a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, were carried out after series of aerial surveillance missions revealed that the new settlement was being used to store their weapons and logistics items and as well as plan and stage attacks. On sighting the NAF aircraft, the insurgents were seen fleeing the location. Consequently, in a preemptive move, the NAF attack aircraft engaged the new location in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of the structures and logistics stores. Several insurgents were also neutralized in the process.”

