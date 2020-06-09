Military air strike kills several bandits’ in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its troops

under Operation Accord, the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed several armed bandits’ and destroyed their camp at Kwayanbana Forest in Zamfara State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

the feat was achieved on 7 June 2020, after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that a group of makeshift structures hidden under the dense forest vegetation as well as the caves in the surrounding high grounds serve as hideout for the armed bandits and their notorious kingpin, Dogo Gede.

“Consequently, the Air Component dispatched a force package of attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to engage the location, leading to the destruction of the makeshift structures as well as the neutralization of several of the armed bandits.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), commends the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of restoring normalcy in the North West and North Central Zones of the Country.”

