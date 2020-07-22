Military air strike kills several bandits’, in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said it Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has killed several armed bandits in Kagara Forest, Zamfara State.

The military in a statement issued on Wednesday by Major General, John Enench, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said

the mission conducted on 20 July 2020, was pursuant to Human Intelligence reports indicating heavy presence of the armed bandits, along with a large number of rustled livestock, in a portion of the forest.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to engage the location, with their munitions hitting the targets leading to the killing of some of the armed bandits. Some of them who were seen attempting to escape camouflaged in between the livestock were taken out in follow-on attacks.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all armed bandits; thus accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff to restore normalcy in the North-West and North-Central Zones of the Country.”

