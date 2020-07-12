Military air strike kills several bandits in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has attacked another armed bandits’ camp in the Southwestern part of Kwiambana Forest in Zamfara State, neutralizing scores of their fighters.

The military in a statement issued on Sunday, by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on 10 July 2020 after Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that a group of structures hidden under the dense forest vegetation served as hideouts for suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements and fighters under the notorious armed bandit kingpin, Dogo Gede.

The Statement said the Air Component therefore dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the target causing damage to some structures in the camp and neutralizing scores of the criminals. Several bandits, who were seen attempting to flee on foot and on about 15 motorcycles, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the helicopters. HUMINT sources later revealed that several of the bandits were neutralized and their motorcycles destroyed as a result of the air strikes.”

