Military air strike kills several bandits in Kaduna forest

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE has neutralized several armed bandits at Chikwale Forest in the Mangoro area of Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State.

The military in a statement issued on Sunday, by Major General, John Eneche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the operation was executed on 23 January 2021, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating the significant presence of armed bandits in the area, which is about 20Km West of the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

“Accordingly, after series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“Overhead the target area, the NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft spotted scores of bandits, mounted on motorcycles and dressed in black attire, heading towards Niger State. The attack aircraft therefore took turns in engaging the bandits, who were seen firing at the attack helicopter as it strafed them.

“Several armed bandits were accordingly neutralized in the air strikes, while some escaped with various degrees of injuries. Meanwhile, aerial surveillance missions have been intensified, in coordination with ground troops, to locate the fleeing bandits.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation. We shall not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the Country.”

