Military air strike kills several bandits, destroy camp in Zamfara forest

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Air interdiction missions conducted by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, killed several armed bandits and destroyed a new camp belonging to the armed gang headed by the bandit leader known as “Dangote” in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enench,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said the air strike, executed on 23 July 2020, was based on Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions established that members of the gang, along with their logistics items, motorcycles and hundreds of rustled livestock, had relocated from their erstwhile position to new area by a rocky high ground within the Forest.

“The Air Component therefore dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. The attack aircraft engaged the target area scoring accurate hits and taking out some of the bandits. Many others, who were seen trying to flee the location in disarray, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks. “

