Military air strike kills scores of ISWAP terrorists’, bandits in Borno, Kaduna

Share This





















• As DSS warns against unruly conducts of persons, groups

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said its Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, has killed scores of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and destroyed compounds housing them at Tongule in the Lake Chad area of Northern Borno.

This is as the Department of State Services (DSS) warned that it will henceforth not condone unruly conducts of persons and groups aimed at causing breakdown of law and order.

This is as the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike neutralized several armed bandits at their camp in the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.

The military in a statement issued at the weekend, by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said the air strikes were conducted on 12 August 2020 following credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating terrorists’ activities in the village.

“Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed presence of a sizable number of the ISWAP elements at designated locations in the settlement, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets to attack the location. The NAF Jets took turns in engaging the location scoring devastating hits on the designated targets leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralization of several ISWAP fighters.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commends the Air Task Force for their dedication and professionalism and urges them to intensify the air offensive against the terrorists and all other criminal elements in the country.”

Enenche said the success was achieved through air strikes carried out on 13 August 2020 on the heels of intelligence reports indicating the convergence of members of an Ansaru Terrorist Sect-linked bandits group, led by one Mallam Abba, at the location.

“Aerial surveillance missions conducted over the area also observed several bandits, some wielding weapons, in the forest.

“Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships were therefore tasked to attack the location. Several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.”

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned that it will henceforth not condone unruly conducts of persons and groups aimed at causing breakdown of law and order.

The DSS gave the warning in a statement issued at the weekend by Peter Afunanya, its Public Relations Officer.

It said Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya’s recent outburst was aimed at playing to the gallery and creating unnecessary tension.

DSS said his comments confirmed its earlier warnings about mischief makers.

Maafiya, while featuring on a radio programme, Nigeria Info, claimed that a repentant Boko Haram member told him that a serving governor is their commander.

The service said, “Mailafiya, as a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and currently, a Directing Staff at Nigeria’s foremost Policy Research Institute, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has unhindered access to government platforms. It is expected that he should be conversant with official information management protocols.

“But regrettably, he chose to cross the lines of decorum and conduct expected of a personality of his status. It is disappointing that he never took advantage of these to reach any of the security or related agencies to share the so called information at his disposal. This, he has agreed to be a grievous error on his part. It, however, suggests his mischief and determination to use the fake news he spewed to incite the people under his control.

“It is even more condemnable that Mailafiya, who had profusely apologized during his visit to the Service’s Plateau State Command for his ignoble statement, would, afterwards, announce to the world that he stood by his misguided eruption.

“In this regard, the service will not hesitate to, within the confines of the law, decisively deal with such persons and/or groups, no matter how highly placed, that may wish to test its resolve. It will, nonetheless, continue to support participatory democracy in the country and therefore urges all players to abide by the rules of the game.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...