Military air strike kills kit bandits’ leaders in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, on June 23, 2020, killed key bandits’ leaders in Doumborou Forest, Zamfara State.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche,Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation which was under the subsidiary Operation Wutan Daji also destroyed 2 camps and a cave hideout of members of the armed bandits’ gang led by Hassan Tagwaye in the same area.

He said the air strike followed series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions led to the identification of the camps and a cave where the bandits store their weapons as well as hide to evade attacks.

“Consequently, the Air Component dispatched an enhanced force package of fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. At the first camp, some bandits, who had assembled for a meeting near one of the huts, were neutralized by the attack aircraft. At the second camp, a suspected high-value bandits’ leader along with some weapon-bearing fighters were seen in the vicinity of some huts. The attack aircraft engaged the target structures, scoring accurate hits and taking out the huts along with their occupants. The NAF jets also later recorded direct hits on the suspected bunker, from where some of the bandits were seen emerging, completely destroying it. Human Intelligence reports later confirmed that Hassan Tagwaye and his twin brother Hussain along with several other bandits were neutralized in the air strikes, while a few escaped with injuries.

“As a matter of security concern, people in the general area are advised to report those with sudden and suspicious injuries to the security forces. This is to ensure that the escapees are mopped up. “

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...