Military air strike kills 82 bandits’ in Katsina, Zamfara

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has killed 82 bandits’ in Zamfara and Katsina forest.

The military in a statement issued on yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said about 67 killed in Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State were armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) Guns.

The statement added that 15 more bandits were eliminated in air strikes conducted by the Air Component at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State.

“Both air strikes were carried out yesterday, 23 November 2020, sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the 2 forest hideouts, which housed scores of the armed bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattle.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Component to attack the 2 locations took turns in engaging the target areas, scoring accurate hits on the caves, which are used by the armed bandits to shield themselves from air strikes.”

