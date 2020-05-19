Military air strike kill several BHT/ISWAP terrorists, destroys gun truck at Dapch

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military has said that its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole, on 18 May 2020, neutralized uncomfirmed number of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed 2 of their gun trucks on the outskirts of Dapchi Town in Yobe State.

The Military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the air operation was conducted following reports that BHT/ISWAP terrorists, in about 5 vehicles, had launched an attack on the Town.

“A Helicopter Gunship was scrambled to engage the terrorists and scored direct hits on their vehicles, destroying 2 of them and killing the occupants.

“The Chief of the Air Staff commends the Air Task Force for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East.”

