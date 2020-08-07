Military air strike destroy BHT camps, rescue several kidnapped victims in Zamfara, Sokoto Katsina

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said its troops have destroyed Boko Haram camps and rescued several kidnapped victims in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the military operations in the country,

Major General, John Enenche,

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operations conducted from 24 July to 6 August, were through the efforts of Operations Hadarin Daji, Accord and Sahel Sanity.

He added that the operations led to recovery of rustled livestock, arrest of suspected armed bandits informants and collaborators in addition to the recoveries of large cache of arms and ammunition.

He recalled that the activities of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and other sundry crimes hitherto made life unbearable for locals in the afore-mentioned areas.

However, he said through the concerted efforts of the troops, farmers have returned to their farms while other economic activities are gradually picking up across the zone.

“Additionally, within the period under review, troops continued to dominate the general area with clearance patrols, aggressive fighting patrols, raids, ambushes and confidence-building patrols.”

