Military air raid kills 135 bandits in Katsina, Zamfara

As troops kill several BHT/ISWAP terrorists’ in Borno

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military, has said that the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji has decimated several camps and neutralized no fewer than 135 armed bandits in massive air raids executed at several locations in Katsina and Zamfara States between 20 and 22 May 2020.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said the operation was part of the renewed offensive to rid the North West of the country of armed bandits and other criminal elements.

He said “the air strikes were undertaken sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that led to the identification of the camps, which include Abu Radde Camps 1 and 2 and Dunya in Jibia and DanMusa Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State as well as Hassan Tagwaye’s Camp; Alhaji Auta’s Camp and Maikomi in Birnin Magaji and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara State.

“The air interdiction missions were painstakingly undertaken by the Air Component as it dispatched its attack aircraft to the locations in multiple bombing runs, some of which were executed simultaneously. At the Abu Radde Camps on 20 May 2020, a set of huts housing one of the notorious bandit leaders was taken out by air strikes with scores of the bandits killed and few seen fleeing with gunshot wounds towards the Dumburum Forest. Similar air raids were executed at Hassan Tagwaye’s and Alhaji Auta’s Camps as well as at Maikomi with equally devastating effects. HUMINT reports later confirmed that no fewer than 135 bandits were neutralized by the series of air strikes at the various locations.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) commends the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute, in order to achieve the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)to restore normalcy to all parts of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Military, has also said that its troops killed several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ in Borno State.

The military said the terrorists were killed in an operation carried out by operation Lafiya Dole subsidiary, Operation Kantana Jimlan, Army Super Camp 6 and 7 on 11 May 2020, in Adzunge and adjoining villages.

A statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, added that troops of Special Response Area Pulka with the Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters ambushed the terrorists on 13 May 2020 along Pulka-Boko- Kirawa road, saying that eight (8) BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed while 10 Motorcycles and assorted food items were captured.

“On 15 May 2020 troops of 192 Bn ambushed BHT/ISWAP fighters relocating from Sambisa forest to Mandara mountains due to heavy air and artillery bombardments. Five (5) of of them were killed, 3 AK 47 rifles and 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one pair of BHT/ISWAP uniform, two cartridges and other clothing materials were recovered.

“Same day, troops of 22 Brigade deployed at Dikwa in conjunction with troops from Quick Response Area neutralized 2 terrorists who attempted to attack the troops location from Boboshe. Others fled with gunshot wounds. One AK 47 rifle and one magazine with 15 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered.

“Between 19 and 20 May 2020, following Gajigana attack, troops of 7 Division Garrison, 195 and 212 Battalions with Vigilantes exploited and discovered 5 terrorists killed in action. Five AK 47 rifles, 2 BHT gun trucks, 1 anti aircraft gun, 6 assorted magazines, 250 rounds of 12.7 mm, 61 rounds of 7.62 mm and 2 hand grenades were recovered.”

The statement further said that troops of Special Response Area Pulka with Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, ambushed the terrorists on 20 May 2020 along Pulka-Dirgi-Banki general area. “In the encounter 2 BHT/ISWAP fighters were killed while others escaped with One AK 47 loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition was recovered.

“Furthermore, on 21 May 2020 troops of 81 Division Task Force under 22 Brigade and 153 Task Force Bn with Civilian Joint Task Force cleared Mugdala village. During the operation 8 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were killed. One AK 47 rifle, One Dane gun, 3 BHT flags, 2 bicycles,2 Techno cell phones, 2 memory cards and other phone accessories were recovered.

“Equally, troops of 202 Bn and Special Armoured Brigade Garrison Bama, based on credible intelligence sprung an ambush on 22 May 2020 at BHT/ISWAP crossing point along Bama Aulari road. Three (3) BHT/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised and others escaped with gunshot wounds. In all, a total of 35 BHT/ISWAP terrorists were killed in Sector 1 offensives between 11 and 22 May 2020.”

