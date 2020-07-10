Military air raid kill 8 high profile bandits’, several others in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said 8 notable armed bandit leaders and several of their fighters have been neutralized in air strikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji in the Zamfara State section of the Kagara Forest.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the feat was achieved on 9 July 2020 pursuant to Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports indicating that some armed bandits had relocated with a large number of rustled livestock from the Sokoto State side of the Forest and set up camp in the Zamfara State portion of the Forest.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the location. As the attack aircraft approached the camp, some of the bandits and their leaders were seen fleeing towards the surrounding bushes.

“Consequently, the attack aircraft struck the area of vegetation taking out several of the bandits. HUMINT sources later confirmed that 8 bandit leaders and no fewer than a dozen of their fighters were killed as a result of the strikes.”

