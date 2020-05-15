Military air raid kill 27 bandits along Katsina-Zamfara border

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military, has said that the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 27 armed bandits and destroyed some of their dwellings along the Nahuta-Doumborou Corridor on the border between Katsina and Zamfara States.

The Military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation was executed yesterday, 14 May 2020, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that a notorious armed bandit leader and his followers were harboured in a cluster of huts near a high ground in the area.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched a Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter as well as a ground attack aircraft to engage the location.

“Overhead the target area, several of the armed bandits were seen along with a large number of rustled cattle. The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the area, neutralizing some of the bandits while few escaped with injuries. Human Intelligence (HUMINT) sources later confirmed that no fewer than 27 bandits were neutralized as a result of the attack.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the Country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...