Miami building collapse: What do we know about the victims?

Anguished families are continuing an agonising wait for information about their loved ones following the collapse of the Champlain Tower apartment complex in Miami last Thursday. Eighteen people have been confirmed dead and 145 others are still missing.

The search for survivors has been slow, as rescuers sort through the rubble in sweltering heat and high humidity. Those missing include a devoted grandmother, a beloved teacher and the sister of Paraguay’s first lady.

Here is what we know about some of those who have died, and some of those who are still missing.

‘They didn’t want to be apart from each other’

Antonio Lozano, 83, and his wife Gladys, 79, are among those confirmed dead after their son Sergio Lozano gave officials a DNA sample.

They were about to celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary in July and had known each other for more than 60 years.

The couple used to joke that neither wanted the other one to die first, because they did not want to be apart from each other.

Gladys and Antonio Lozano are among those confirmed dead

Mr Lozano could see his parents’ apartment from his own home and heard the crash of the collapse. When he ran to the window, he could no longer see their apartment.

He told reporters that he took some comfort in the knowledge that they “went together and went quickly”.

A father who loved baseball with his son

Manuel LaFont, 54, lived on the eighth floor of the building and has also been confirmed dead.

Mr LaFont’s two children, a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl, had been spending time with him that day, but were picked up by their mother – Mr LaFont’s ex-wife – just hours before the collapse.

“My children were born again, and I was born again as well,” she said.

Mr LaFont would often be found playing baseball with his young son, the Miami Herald reports.

Danny Berry, director of the Miami Beach Youth Baseball League, told the paper that “they were out there [playing baseball] until the lights went out”.

‘Our beloved Stacie’

The first victim to be officially named was Stacie Fang. She was the mother of Jonah Handler, a 15-year-old who was pulled from the rubble hours after the collapse, as he begged rescuers: “Please don’t leave me.”

According to US media, Ms Fang was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center on Thursday. Her funeral is due to take place on Sunday in New Jersey, NBC6 reported.

In a statement, her family expressed thanks for the outpouring of sympathy and support they had received.

“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie,” it read.

‘Matriarch’ of family

Hilda Noriega, 92, has also been confirmed dead after her body was recovered Tuesday.

While she remained missing, her grandson Michael had described Ms Noriega as “larger than life” and “92 years old going on 62”.

In the hours after the collapse, Mr Noriega rushed to the scene with his parents. They later told US media how they found a birthday card and family photographs in the rubble.

The family released a statement in which they said they had lost the “heart and soul” and “matriarch” of the family but would “get through this time by embracing the unconditional love Hilda was known for”.

Here’s Hilda Noriega. The 92 year old remains unaccounted for following the collapse Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/IdI32SCRkL

‘A very loving family’

Among those missing are Bhavna Patel, a 38-year-old British and US citizen, her husband Vishal Patel, 42, and their one-year-old daughter, Aishani.

In a tweet a relative, Sarina Patel, confirmed her family members were yet to be found. Bhavna is pregnant, the tweet says.

Vishal Patel (left), Bhavna Patel (right) and Aishani (centre) are all reported missing

Vishal’s cousin Robin told Sky News that he had spoken with him the night before the building collapse.

“Aishani had just started to grow her first set of bottom teeth, her preference for teething was actually the stick from a xylophone toy. And Bhavna was pregnant so we were talking about that and arranging a family reunion,” he told Sky News.

Umma Kannayan is a family friend of the Patels. She told the BBC’s Will Grant that they were a “very loving” family who were closely involved in their religious community.

“Aishani was like the little baby of the temple,” she said. “It feels like you’ve lost a part of yourself.”

Family of Paraguay’s first lady

The sister of Paraguay’s first lady, Silvana López Moreira, is among those yet to be found.

Sophia López Moreira lived with her husband, Luis Pettengill, and their three children in the building.

The first lady has travelled to Florida to be with her family amid the ongoing search.

MISSING: Members of Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez’s family: Luis Pettengill, a cattle rancher, & wife, Sophia López Moreira — sister of the first lady, Silvana López Moreira. A family employee & the couple’s three children #SurfsideMissing https://t.co/VcA7dKbzBI pic.twitter.com/P264lfrrkB

Their nanny, Leidy Luna Villalba, is also missing. She had only just arrived in Miami on Wednesday – hours before the building collapsed. It was her first time travelling outside of Paraguay.

She had sent a message to her cousin when she arrived, telling him she was excited to explore the city.

Her mother, Juana de Villalba, told media in Paraguay: “She’s the primary breadwinner of our family and she went to Miami for work. She went for us. My heart is broken”.

Widower seeking the ‘next chapter’

Harry Rosenberg, 52, who is missing, had relocated to Miami from New York following the loss of his wife, Anna, to cancer and both of his parents to Covid in the past year.

He recently told a fellow congregant at a local synagogue he was entering the “next chapter” of his life.

A close friend told Associated Press that Harry had spent three years taking care of his ill wife.

He had only recently bought a second-floor unit in Surfside – big enough to welcome friends and family.

Mr Rosenberg had just come back from a trip to New York so he could host his daughter, Malky Weiss, 27, and son-in-law, Benny Weiss, 32. They are both also missing.

A colleague of accountancy worker Malky said she always has a smile and love for every person in the office, while a friend of finance worker Benny, who had studied at King’s College in London, said he has a “huge heart”.

‘Devastated 12-year-old daughter’

Brad Cohen, 51, is one of several members of the Jewish community who remain missing. It is thought at least 34 of those unaccounted for are Jewish, a local synagogue told journalists.

He was in the building with his brother-in-law at the time of the collapse.

“The hardest thing has been seeing the devastation of my 12-year-old daughter, she is very close to her father,” Brad’s wife, Soraya Cohen, told the BBC.

She told ABC News that she did not have hope that her husband would survive.

“Just look at that rubble,” she said.

A beloved PE teacher and his wife

The disappearance of one Jewish couple prompted an emotional reaction on social media.

Several people have queried the whereabouts of Myriam Caspi Notkin and Arnie Notkin, an elderly couple who lived on the third floor of the collapsed building.

They married about 20 years ago after both being widowed.

Speaking to the Miami Herald newspaper, Fortuna Smukler said Mr Notkin is a beloved member of the community.

Ms Smukler said Mr Notkin taught physical education (PE) at a local primary school in South Beach for years, and is remembered by many students.

“He was such a well-liked PE teacher from people’s past,” she said. “Everyone’s been posting, ‘Oh my god, he was my coach’.”

Ms Smukler said he always had stories to tell.

“He had students who became famous, and he had to tell me about them, how they were good or mischievous,” she said.

‘I’ll call her tomorrow’

Magaly Ramsey received a call from her mother, Magaly Delgado, the night before the collapse.

“My mother called me at around 10 o’clock on Wednesday night, but I was at a conference and I couldn’t answer her,” Ms Ramsey told the BBC.

I’ll call her tomorrow, she thought. Since then, however, she has not heard from her mother, an 80-year-old of Cuban origin.

“The most difficult thing is not having information,” Ms Ramsey said.

She added that her mother had been concerned about shaking from nearby construction work.

“When the other building beside it, which is relatively new, was being built, she did complain of a lot of tremors and things… she sometimes was concerned about what may be happening to her building,” she told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

A devoted grandmother

Kevin Spiegel was on a business trip in California when he heard about the collapse. He and his wife Judy, 66, had lived in an apartment on the sixth floor for more than four years.

Mrs Spiegel’s daughter, Rachel, was last in contact with her mother the night before, the New York Times reported.

The newspaper said Judy had texted her to say that she had finally found the Disney dress that her four-year-old granddaughter wanted.

“I really am praying for a miracle,” says Rachel Spiegel, daughter of Judy Spiegel.

The Spiegel family says Judy is among the dozens who remain unaccounted for after the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse. @nbc6 https://t.co/qre8b60CZX pic.twitter.com/wtmpfIvAZV

A devoted grandmother, Judy had been helping with picking up the children from school, Rachel said.

“My mum is just the best person in the world. She is so caring and loving,” Rachel told CNN.

She added that her young daughter had been asking if her grandmother had been found yet.

“We’re very hopeful that the community here will be able to find our loved ones,” Judy’s son Josh Spiegel told CNN.

Source: BBC

