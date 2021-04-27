Merit Time honours federal commissioner, security personnel, others

By Usman Shuaibu

The management of the Merit Time International has bestowed merit Icon of Peace and Humanitarian Person of Repute award on the federal commissioner representing Benue State at the National Population Commission, Barr. Patricia Kupchi Iyanya as well as the security personnel, Mr. Matthew Abu Michael who bagged Security Officer of Repute and Humanitarian Ambassador award and other ten persons.

In an interview at the occasion, the Federal commissioner, Barr Iyanya thanked the authority of Merit Time International for the honour done to her.

She said she would continue to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged ones in the society, adding that she would continue to advocate for good leadership for the sake of humanity.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Alhassan Suleiman who was represented at the event, said he was convinced by the great work of leadership and humanitarian services Merit Time International was doing in Africa by encouraging good governance and performance of individuals who were hardly noticed by the government as well as the international community.

His words: “I understand that Merit Time International remains a catalyst through which certain dreams are easily achieved in terms of cross fertilization of ideas, partnership for development and total packaging and repackaging of individuals and organizations to achieving result”.

He charged the awardees to continue to do their best for the society even where no one was watching them, while urging the management of Merit Time International to continue with the good they were doing in Nigeria and Africa at large.

Also speaking, Dr Erhyoja Juliana Oyaide said the vision of Merit Time International was to reach out to potential leaders from the universities, colleges, Governments, technocrats and professionals among others, saying this could be achieved if we collectively as a people support the effort of Merit Time.

On his part, the National coordinator of Merit Time International Mr. Sunday Okwu said: “We are credible organization of young enterprising, intelligent and committed Nigerians, schooled in the art of journalism and taking journalism to the next level through packaging and branding in fashion of development of Africa in their little corner realized”.

He added: “Merit Time International is an organization that is delivering her dream of bringing leaders in Africa and Nigeria in particular together under one umbrella, with regard to her public lectures and humanitarian services”.

Okwu, however, informed the recipients that any awardee who was not serving the purpose, for which the award was being given, the Governing Council of Merit Board would not hesitate to withdraw the award.