Medical Degrees: Zulum starts teaching hospital for Borno’s university

Share This





















By Albert Akota

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s led administration on Thursday, began the construction of a teaching hospital and a college of medical sciences to enable Borno State University eventually start the award of degree in medicine and surgery as well as other medical programmes.

At Zulum’s honorary request, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Dr Osagie Ehanire, who is in Maiduguri for a function at the UMTH, laid foundation stone for the Borno State University Teaching Hospital and College of Medical Sciences at Njimtilo, near the university’s campus along Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

In his address, Governor Zulum said: “ In fulfillment of the criteria for the establishment of medical colleges, we are here to witness a foundation laying ceremony for the two important projects. We want to start medical courses especially medicine etc in the state university so that we can produce healthcare providers and undertake research as well. but aside academic purposes, we know that there is increasing population in Maiduguri and we have only one teaching hospital, and Maiduguri has population of over 3 million inhabitants. A new teaching hospital will serve the increasing population, and this is also in line with our development plan. Just five days ago we have launched our 25 year Development Plan, the state university teaching hospital and college of medical sciences are part of that plan we are implementing” Zulum said.

Chairman of a high powered committee for the establishment of Borno State University Teaching Hospital/Medical College, Prof. Othman Kyari said the project flagged off was the first phase.

“This is the first phase of this teaching hospital, in coming up with this, we looked for the best of the best of our existing teaching hospitals and other teaching hospitals outside the country. The requirements of all the regulatory bodies (medicine and surgery, dentists, radiologists, pharmacists etc) were put into consideration, we believe that by the time this complex is completed, I think it will probably be one of the best in the country” Kyari said.

The project is being carried out through the ministry for Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, whose commissioner, Dr. Babagana Mustapha Malumbe, received Governor Zulum and the Health minister on arrival at the groundbreaking ceremony. The state’s Ministry of health and relevant government establishments are expected to play vital role as the project passes through developmental stages.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...