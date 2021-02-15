Medical consultant warns against self-medications

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Head, Department of Microbiology and Consultant Microbiologist, Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, Dr (Mrs) Nkolika Stella Uwaezuoke has warned against self-medication .

Dr Uwaezuoke disclosed this to journalists recently in her office, to marked World Cancer Day (WCD), World Leprosy Day all over the world and the ongoing second wave of COVID – 19.

She said diseases such Cancer, Leprosy and Coronavirus, among other ill -health should be well take care of in the hospital.

“If you have any of these diseases, don’t treat yourself. Go to a health facility for proper management, because these are the diseases you can’t manage by yourself. They can cause a lot of problems”.

“They can disfigure you and can cause so much damages in your body. These are not diseases you play or toy with. They have to be managed in a health facility under the supervision of the right doctor”,she said ,

She described cancer as a very serious and dangerous, saying that FMC, Abuja participated in marking the ACD, to create awareness and management of the dangers of disease .

“One doctor doesn’t manage a Cancer patient. Most times, cancer patient passes out through different categories of doctors and different specialities. That is why it is the most disciplinary.”.

Informing that Cancer is an abnormal growth, DR Nkolika Stella Uwaezuoke spoke about the Cancers of the kidney, brain, breast, among others.

“The important thing is early diagnosis and if you are able to diagnose it, there is high probability that it can be cured”.

Speaking on Leprosy, the Microbiologist said: “Leprosy deserves to be marked yearly, because it doesn’t only have stigma attached to it, but it also disfigures those suffering from it. So it demands the attention and having a day reserved to mark it”.

