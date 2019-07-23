Mayhem as Shi’ite, Police clash claims DCP, others

Share This





















•Protesters burn 2 NEMA vehicles

•President orders IGP to tighten security •Enough is enough, says IG

By Stanley Onyekwere, Mashe Umaru Gwamna and Lawrence Olaoye

Another violent protest by members of the El-Zazakky group involving over three thousand of its followers took place yesterday in Abuja.

The protest started at about 12:30pm within the Central Business District of Abuja, with heavily armed protesters defying all sense of decency violently attacking innocent citizens and Police personnel on duty.

In the process, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, FCT Command, DCP Usman A.K Umar, was shot and fatally injured by the protesters.

A police statement by DCP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, said, “The officer who was immediately rushed to the hospital died moments later while receiving treatment.”

The statement said two Assistant Superintendents of Police and a Staff of Channels Television sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment.

The violent protesters also razed down a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Response Post close to the Federal Secretariat, Abuja and two vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Police said they have arrested fifty-four suspects in connection with the incidents and the suspects are undergoing interrogation and will be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

The IGP, while commiserating with the family of the late DCP, condemned the incident and warns that Enough-is-Enough as the Force and the nation at large will not continue to suffer losses on account of reckless and lawless persons and groups in the society.

A statement signed by Head Media and Public Relations of NEMA, Sani Datti , confirmed the razing of the two ERABs vehicles located on Ahmadu Bello Way beside the Federal Secretariat .

The statement explained that, the two burnt vehicles were the Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU), which is a life support ambulance and a multi-purpose Response Intervention Van (Rescue Tender).

Consequently, the Director General of NEMA Engr. Mustapha Maihaja has visited the response bay and inspected the damage.

The statement said the ERABs were situated at the location for timely response to emergencies and disasters to reduce loss of lives and property

Confirming the incident, IMN Spokesperson, Abdullahi Musa, in a phone conversation, claimed that about six dead bodies of their members had been collected from the streets, while a truckload of other injured members were sighted been carted away by the Police to an unknown destination.

Musa recalled that trouble started when security operatives confronted them while they were on their normal daily procession to demand for the release of their leaders and other members in custody.

He alleged that their members had peacefully commenced the procession from the popular NICON junction in Maitama district, and was headed to the Federal Secretariat in the Central Business District of the nation’s capital city.

He however, denied that their members attacked the Police with arms and also burnt the NEMA facilities.

Musa also vowed that not even the killings of their members by security agencies will stop the protest and demand for the release of El’Zakzaky, his wife and other members who still being held.

“Our procession started peacefully from the NICON junction from where we marched to the Federal Secretariat.

“We have six dead bodies with us now, and police has taken a full truck load of our injured members. We cannot confirm the total number of those who were killed for now,” he said..

Following the incidence, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to ensure the protection of all Nigerians.

Briefing newsmen after meeting with the President behind closed door, Adamu said he assured Buhari that his men have been able to put the Shi’ites’ protest under control.

He said “We came this morning to brief Mr. President on the security situation in the country, especially the activities of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN). Just to give him an update of what is happening in the country vis a vis their activities.

Specifically we briefed him of the incessant act coming out of this group of people, protesting here and there. We briefed him on the fact that we have been able to curtail their excesses and to let him understand that everything is under control.

On the President’s reaction, the IGP said, “The president asked us to make sure we provide security for every citizen of this country and not to leave any space that some group of people will create breakdown of law and order. So, the charge by Mr. President is that we must provide security for every Nigerian.”