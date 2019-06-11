May 29 no more public holiday, says FG

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the Bill declaring June 12 every year a public holiday to mark Democracy Day in the country.

This is as the President has asserted that May 29 hand-over date will no longer be a public holiday.

The Bill was recently passed by the National Assembly at the request of the President who last year honoured late politician, Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 Presidential election.

The Presidential election won by the late business mogul was annulled by the the. military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Abiola who insisted on reclaiming his mandate was incarcerated by the administration of the late Head of State, Gen. Sanni Abacha.

Abiola died in detention when the Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar who succeeded Abacha was negotiating his release in 1997.

He has since been accorded heroic status an described as an icon of democracy.

Therefore, the President’s signing of the Bill has legalized the public holiday declared for June 12 (tomorrow) during which more elaborate activities marking Buhari’s inauguration for a second term in office will be held.

Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on National Assembly matters (Senate) , Ita Enang, who briefed State House Correspondents in the development disclosed that the May 29 hand-over date will no longer be a public holiday.