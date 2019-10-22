Maternal, child health: NPC begins 2019 VASA survey

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The National Population Commission (NPC), said it has commenced 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) Survey.

The survey is meant to assist policy makers with reliable data to plan and formulate policies for the health sector in relation to maternal and child health in Nigeria.

Speaking yesterday while addressing newsmen at the office of the Commission in Abuja, the acting Chairman, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin said the survey started on the 19th October to 18th December, 2019 across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT.

“VASA Survey is a research study that seeks to obtain data to determine the causes and contributory factors to deaths in children aged 0-5.

“The objectives of the survey includes the provision of up-to-date information on early childhood mortality rate, estimation of the prevalence, determination of cultural/behavioural/social and health system is the factors of neonatal (death of a live-born infant with in the first 28 days of life), infant and under-five mortality using the 2018 Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) households.”

She added that the 2019 edition of the VASA survey is the second in the series conducted by the National Population Commission since 2014.

“The result of the survey will provide national and zonal level estimates of the major causes of under-five mortality in Nigeria from 2013 to 2018.

“Furthermore, it will make available patterns of care-seeking, social factors, and interventions received as related to deaths in children less than five years of age, along with qualitative narratives of factors associated with these patterns.”