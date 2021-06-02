Matawalle dissolves cabinet, suspends emirs, implements FG’s order to shoot at illegal arms carriers

From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle has dissolved the State Executive Council involving Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, all Chairmen and members of the State Commissions and Boards of various agencies.

The cabinet dissolution was with immediate effect as contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Malam Zailani Bappa.

“The Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, and the Deputy Chief of Staff are also relieved of their respective appointments as well as all Chairmen and members of the state Commissions and Boards of various agencies are also dissolved.

“His Excellency, however, directs that this dissolution does not affect Commissions provided for by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In view of this directive, all Honorable Commissioners would hand over affairs of their Ministries to their respective permanent secretaries, except Ministry of Security and Home Affairs which will be overseen by Rtd DIG Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe.

“Chairmen of all Commissions and Boards under the State Government are hereby directed to hand over affairs to their most Senior Directors. The Head of Service will oversee the Office of the Secretary to the State Government”, the statement has stressed.

Furthermore, Governor Matawalle has approved the suspension of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Dansadau, Alhaji Hussaini Umar and the District Head of Nasarawa Mailayi Alhaji Bello Wakkala with immediate effect while the District Head of Dansadau, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad Sarkin Kudu will oversee the affairs of the Emirate.

“In the light of this, Governor Matawalle has approved the constitution of a high-powered committee of some credible personalities to investigate the activities of the suspended traditional title holders of Dansadau and Nassarawa Mailayi.

“The Committe members comprises DIG Moh’d Ibrahim Tsafe (rtd) as Chairman;

Hon. Yusuf Alhassan Kanoma,Hon. Ibrahim T Tukur, Sheikh Ahmad Umar Kanoma , Sheikh Abdullahi Umar Dalla Dalla ,Sheikh Kabir Umar Maru as members while Barrister Abdurrashid Haruna will serve as Secretary.

“His Excellency also wishes to re-iterate the order that Government Security agencies are to effectively implement the presidential order to shoot any bandit, person or group seen with guns other than those approved to lawfully carry guns”, the statement has maintained.