Massive deployment hits Villa, 71 staff affected

By Lawrence Olaoye

Massive deployment has hit the Presidential Villa, Abuja with many security operatives and civil servants affected.

A circular to this effect had been issued and affected members of staff have since been formally informed The transfers affected many staff, including those who had been in the villa for over two decades.

This deployment is coming a month to the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the second term on Wednesday, 29th May this year.

A circular from the office of the Head of Service of the federation, dated April 24, revealed that a total of 71 staff on SGL 07-14 were affected.

The circular signed by Director, Employee Mobility, M. S. Naibi in the office of HoS, said all handing and taking over process should be completed on or before tomorrow, Friday 3rd May,2019.

“Any disregard of this deployment shall be treated in accordance with provision of PSR 030301(b),” it stated.

The affected staff are moving to ministries of Education, Health, Finance, Foreign Affairs, Environment and office of the SGF and the Head of Service among others.

A presidential staff said, “This is the first time we are witnessing this kind of massive deployment in the Villa”.