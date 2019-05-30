Masari unveils 8-point agenda for security, development

Share This





















From Lawal Sa;idu Funtu

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of katsina State has unveiled eight point agenda for security and development of the state.

Masari unveiled the agenda yesterday while speaking shortly after himself and his deputy, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu were sworn in for a second term.

The agenda includes sustaining investment in education, agriculture, water resources, health and facilitating wider political inclusion and youths engagement.

Other provisions of the agenda includes; entrenching good governance, political accountability and transparency, promoting public/private partnership as well as bequeathing secure and prosperous katsina state.

The Governor also gave some highlights of achievements recorded by his administration in its first term.

He said the achievements covered in the area of education, health, agriculture, water resources, women and youths empowerment.

He however emphasized that, the administration will now focus it’s attention in addressing the emerging security challenges in the state, calling on all stakeholders to join him in making the state secure and peaceful.

He stressed that, “ this is the only way to ensure the consolidation of our restoration gains and to guarantee quick results as we move to the next level”.