Masari, UNIABUJA mourns Emir of Zazzau

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and University of Abuja have expressed profound sadness over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Idris, saying Nigeria has lost one of its most revered traditional giants.

In a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Katsina by his spokesman Governor Masari said the death of the leading monarch, whom he described as one of the last greats, was a devastating loss for Nigeria, coming at a time when the nation is buffeted by many threatening challenges.

He added “The loss of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau at this material time, is most devastating, because it has come at a time when his vast experience, influence and global network of friends and associates are very much needed to help the nation navigate itself out of the current economic, security and social woes buffeting it”.

“A man of compassion, peace and clear perspectives, the death of the Dr. Shehu Idris has robed the nation of his rich and wise counsel, creating a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill, as the impact will be felt beyond the shores of Nigeria” he stressed.

“His was a voice that had listening ears even beyond the shores of Nigeria, and had made good use of his contacts to advance the nation’s interests”.

While extending condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor and people of Kaduna State and the immediate family of the late monarch on behalf of himself and people of Katsina State, Governor Masari urged the bereaved to take consolation in the fact that the deceased had lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation.

The Governor also prayed to Allah (SWT) to forgive the late emir all his sins and other shortcomings, and give the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss.

Also, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Abuja, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, on behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, Staff and Students of the University of Abuja, commiserated with the family of the Emir who was also the Chancellor, of the university.

The university in a statement issued yesterday by Dr Habib Yakoob, Head Information and University Relations, said “Our heart also goes to the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, the Zazzau Emirate Council, the entire people of Kaduna State, and Nigerians, on this terrible loss.

“The death of the Chancellor comes to us as a rude shock especially at this moment that we need his counsel most. We are indeed proud of his great and superb achievements as the first rate Emir of modern Zaria.

“The late Emir will always be remembered as a dutiful, very resourceful and committed individual, who believed in the development of education, particularly of our dear University, the University for National Unity, the UofA of Nigeria.”

