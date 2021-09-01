Masari takes new steps to end insecurity

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has signed into law the Security Challenges (Containment) Order with a view to closing some of the security gaps in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Alhaji Abdu Labaran Malumfashi

The 12-point Order, which takes immediate effect from August 31, 2021, totally bans the transportation (trucking) of cattle from Katsina State to any state in the country, trucks/lories carrying firewood from the bush, the sale of all animals at the markets of Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mai’aduwa, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure , Dutsinma and Kaita Local Government Areas, the sale of second hand motorcycles at Charanchi market and carrying 3 persons on motorcycles as well as carrying more than 3 passengers on a tricycle.

In addition, the Security Challenges (Containment) Order also imposed the (total) closure of Jibia-Gurbi Baure road to all motorists, with travellers playing the road to use the alternative Funtua road until further notice, and (the closure of) Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles, who are similarly advised to go through Funtua. However, private non-commercial vehicles may ply the road if they do wish.

Furthermore, the Order also limits the sale of fuel of NOT more than N5,000.00 to motorists to ONLY 2 designated filling stations in Jibia,Batsari, Safana,Danmusa, zaka kara, Faskari, Sabha, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur Local Government Areas, even as it reinforces the prohibition of the sale of petrol in Jerrycans at filling stations.

Still, the Order has reinforced the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00am to 6.00am in the state capital 6.00pm to 6.00 am in the Front Line Local Government Areas.

The Order however, permits identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and journalists) to use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.