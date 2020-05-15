Masari signs Katsina N213b 2020 revised budget

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has signed the state 2020 revised budget of N213 billion into law.

While signing the document at the Government House in Katsina before members of the State House of Assembly, Masari noted that the revised was necessitated by the fall in national revenue occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He explained that the budget was slashed from N244 billion to N213 billion in line with the fluctuations in the crude oil market.

Masari said that the budget review was based on an oil benchmark of $30 per barrel as against the pre-review benchmark of $57 per barrel.

He noted that the downward review mostly affected recurrent expenditure as the state government was determined to complete ongoing capital projects in key sectors as contained in the budget.

The governor urged stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19 to redouble efforts at curbing community transmission of the virus which has accounted for most cases in the state.

Earlier, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Maigari said the legislature passed the 2020 Revised Bill in less than two weeks.

