Masari distributes drugs to Katsina LGAs

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari has flagged off the distribution of essential health commodities for the 34 local governments in the state.

The event , which took place at Drugs and medical supplies Agency stores along Goruba road in katsina is under the laudable programme of the federal government and the katsina state on the save one million lives performance for results through the world bank.

Masari explained that the intended goal is to improve the lives of mothers and children in reducing the burden of diseases in the state.

He said that the essential commodities and consumables include long lasting insecticide mosquito nets,mama delivery kits, HIV kits, medicines, family planning consumables, basic medical equipment and Data tools.

Beneficiaries of the essential commodities, he said include 278 healthcare facilities conducting child deliveries, 504 Antenatal health facilities, 36 routine immunization centres, 361 primary healthcare facilities, and 470 family planning centres in the state.

The Governor tasked beneficiaries of essential commodities,such as healthcare workers and ward health development committees across 34 local governments to fear God and ensure judicious utilisation of the items as well as ensure sending of monthly feedback to the state.

He commended the World bank, National primary healthcare management Agency and other Development Partners for making the exercise possible.

In a remark, the state commissioner of health, Engineer Nuhu Yakubu Danja said that the distribution of essential commodities to primary healthcare facilities is a continuation of the stride of Governor Aminu Bello Masari towards improving healthcare delivery in the state.

He said that the programme was part of the restoration agenda of the APC administration that gave healthcare much priority as it affects the lives of the citizenry.

In a welcome address, the permanent secretary in the state ministry of health Dr Mustapha Kabir expressed gratitude to Governor Aminu Bello Masari for the prompt and due attention to the ministry to provide healthcare to people in the state.

